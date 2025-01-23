KCET 2025: Karnataka CET Registration Begins Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the registration for KCET 2025 on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) through KEA's official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply for KCET 2025 is February 21, 2025. KCET 2025 will take place over three days: April 16, 17, and 18, 2025. Physics and Chemistry exams will be held on April 16, Mathematics and Biology on April 17, and the Kannada exam on April 18.

Earlier, Karnataka's Minister of Higher Education, Dr. MC Sudhakar, announced the KCET 2025 registration and exam dates on X (formerly known as Twitter). In his post, he mentioned, “The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for the CET exam. For the first time, information has been provided at once about the entrance exams for all professional courses to be held during the year. For the convenience of students, software has been developed to conduct document verification in the respective colleges.”

KCET 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the KCET 2025 link.

Register yourself by entering your credentials on the new page.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Candidates need to upload scanned images of their photograph, signature, and left thumb impression while submitting the documents. It is important to ensure that all documents are uploaded as per the specifications mentioned in the form. The application fee is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the General Merit, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B categories, while SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 250. Applicants from outside Karnataka are required to pay Rs 750, and foreign candidates must pay Rs 5000.