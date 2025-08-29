KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the round 2 seat allotment result for the KCET 2025 today, i.e. 29th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling can now check their result through the official website, i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their CET number along with their date of birth correctly to access their result. They can also find the direct link to access their result directly and easily. Candidates who secure seats in the final KEA UGCET and UGNEET seat allotment list must report to their allotted institutes within the timeline specified in the official schedule released on the KEA website.

Also Read: RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 For Class 10, 12 To Be Released Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘KCET Round 2 provisional/ mock seat allotment result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your CET number along with their date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

Also Read: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 For Class 10,12 To Be Out Soon At hpbose.org- Steps To Check Marks Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced that after the release of the Round 2 seat allotment results, candidates will be allowed to select either Choice 1 or Choice 4 for UGCET courses. These include programs such as Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary Science, Pharmacy, B.Sc Nursing, Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.