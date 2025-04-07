KCET Admit Card 2025 Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KCET Admit Card 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will need their login ID or registration number and password to access it. The KCET 2025 exam will take place on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, at various centres across the state. It will be conducted in two shifts each day — the first from 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and the second from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check if all details like their name and photo are printed correctly. If they find any mistake, they must contact KEA right away to get it fixed. The admit card will also have important instructions for exam day, which all candidates must read and follow.

KCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the ‘Admissions’ section and then select ‘UGCET-2025’

Click on the link that says ‘UG Common Entrance Test-2025 Admission Ticket’

A login page will open. Enter your login details

Submit the information and check your admit card

The KCET 2025 exam will cover subjects from the syllabus, including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology, and Kannada (if applicable). The questions will be based on the 1st and 2nd-year PUC syllabus. As per the KCET 2025 exam pattern, each correct answer will carry one mark, and there is no negative marking. The question paper will have a total of 180 questions- 60 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.