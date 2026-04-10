KCET Admit Card 2026 Released: Check how to download hall ticket from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The KCET 2026 admit card released today, April 10, 2026, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Students who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets online. The admit card is an important document that must be carried to the exam centre.

KCET 2026 Admit Card: Key Details

Release Date: April 10, 2026

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Exam Dates: April 23 and 24, 2026

Official Websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, kea.kar.nic.in

Login Details Required: Application Number and Date of Birth

How to Download KCET 2026 Admit Card

Follow these simple steps to download your hall ticket:

Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Click on the “KCET 2026 Admit Card” link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Log in to view your admit card

Download and take at least two printouts for exam day

Important Instructions for Students

After downloading the admit card, students should carefully check all details such as:

Name

Photograph

Exam centre details

If there is any mistake, they should contact the authorities immediately to get it corrected.

The KCET 2026 admit card is a crucial document for all candidates. Students should download it as soon as it is released and verify all details carefully. Keeping multiple printouts ready will help avoid any last-minute issues on the exam day.