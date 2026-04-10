KCET Admit Card 2026 Released: Check how to download hall ticket from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Admit Card 2026 has been released for registered candidates. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and date of birth.
- The KCET 2026 admit card is expected to be released today, April 10, 2026.
- Students who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets online.
- The admit card is an important document that must be carried to the exam centre.
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The KCET 2026 admit card released today, April 10, 2026, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Students who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets online. The admit card is an important document that must be carried to the exam centre.
KCET 2026 Admit Card: Key Details
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Exam Dates: April 23 and 24, 2026
Official Websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, kea.kar.nic.in
Login Details Required: Application Number and Date of Birth
How to Download KCET 2026 Admit Card
Follow these simple steps to download your hall ticket:
Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Click on the “KCET 2026 Admit Card” link
Enter your application number and date of birth
Log in to view your admit card
Download and take at least two printouts for exam day
Important Instructions for Students
After downloading the admit card, students should carefully check all details such as:
Name
Photograph
Exam centre details
If there is any mistake, they should contact the authorities immediately to get it corrected.
The KCET 2026 admit card is a crucial document for all candidates. Students should download it as soon as it is released and verify all details carefully. Keeping multiple printouts ready will help avoid any last-minute issues on the exam day.
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