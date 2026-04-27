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NewsEducationKCET answer key 2026 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Objection window open till April 30
KCET ANSWER KEY 2026

KCET answer key 2026 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Objection window open till April 30

KCET answer key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced KCET answer key for the candidates. The answer key released is provisional in nature.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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KCET answer key 2026 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Objection window open till April 30KCET answer key 2026

KCET answer key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET provisional answer key at the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the KCET exam can now download the subject-wise answer key PDF and check their scores. The KCET answer key released is provisional in nature.

It allows candidates to cross-check their responses and calculate probable scores before the declaration of results. Therefore, candidates can challenge till April 30, 2026 as the objection window will remain open till then.

Also Read: NEET admit card 2026 out

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KCET answer key Highlights

  • Exam Dates: April 23 - 24, 2026
  • Answer Key Status: Released (Provisional)
  • Mode: Online (PDF format)
  • Official Website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Objection Deadline: April 30, 2026 (5 PM)

How to download KCET answer key 2026

As the KCET provisional answer key has been released, candidates can download the answer key by following the steps given below: 

  1. Visit the official KEA website
  2. Click on the “KCET 2026 Answer Key” link
  3. Select the subject (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology)
  4. Download the PDF file
  5. Match your responses with the official answers

Also Read: NEET dress code

KEA has also opened the objection window for candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers. Candidates must submit objections online by mentioning details like subject, version code, and question number. Along with the objections, candidates must also upload a valid document that supports the challenge. 

The objection facility will remain open for a limited period, that is April 30, 2026, after which KEA will review all challenges and release the final answer key.

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