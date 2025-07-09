KCET Counselling 2025: Option Entry Begins Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Here’s How To Fill

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially started the KCET 2025 counselling process, marking an important phase for candidates seeking admission into engineering, architecture, and other professional courses. As part of the counselling schedule, KEA has activated the portal for option entry and also released the final seat matrix. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 can now visit the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in — to access all the relevant links and begin the option entry process.

Through this portal, students can log in using their credentials and enter their preferences for courses and colleges. The option entry window allows candidates to list their choices in order of preference based on their KCET rank. This step is crucial because the order in which options are entered will directly affect the seat allotment during the first round. Candidates are encouraged to carefully review the seat matrix and college/course availability before submitting their final choices.

KCET 2025: Counselling process

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final seat matrix for KCET 2025, providing detailed information about the number of available seats in each participating college and course. This final matrix is aimed at helping students make better choices during the counselling process. A provisional matrix had been shared earlier, allowing candidates to review options in advance and plan their preferences.

Before the option entry window was launched, KEA had given candidates a chance to make corrections in their application forms and download their verification slips. This correction window was available until July 4, 2025. Only those who completed this step received the KCET 2025 verification slip, which is essential for taking part in the counselling rounds.

KCET Counselling 2025: Here’s how to fill options

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for “KCET Counselling 2025 Option Entry.”

Step 3: A login page will appear. Enter your registration number and other required details.

Step 4: Submit the details to access your account.

Step 5: Select and arrange your preferred courses and colleges as per your priority, then submit your choices.

Step 6: After submitting, download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use.

