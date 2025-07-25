KCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

KCET Allotment Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the mock seat allotment results for KCET (UGCET) and UG NEET 2025 counselling on July 25. This mock allotment gives candidates a tentative idea of the college and course they might be allotted based on their entered preferences and merit. Candidates who participated in the KCET 2025 or UG NEET 2025 counselling process can now check their mock allotment results online by visiting the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The mock allotment list has been created based on each candidate’s rank, reservation category, and the choices they made up to 6 PM on July 22. It helps students understand where they might get a seat and gives them a chance to change their preferences. Candidates who want to update their course or college choices can do so from 12 PM on July 26 to 5 PM on July 29. They can add new options, remove some, or change the order before the final seat allotment is confirmed.

KCET Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Admissions” section and select the UGCET option.

Step 3: Click on the link for “Mock Allotment Result 2025.”

Step 4: Enter your CET number to log in.

Step 5: Check your mock allotment result and download it for future use.

The provisional seat allotment results for KCET 2025 will be announced on August 1 at 11 AM, followed by the final seat allotment results on August 2 at 2 PM. Candidates who are allotted seats must complete their choice selection process between August 4 and August 7, 2025. The KCET 2025 mock allotment list includes a wide range of undergraduate courses such as MBBS, BDS, Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences, BSc Nursing, BPharm, Pharma-D, BPT, BPO, and other allied health science programmes.