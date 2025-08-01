KCET, NEET 2025 Counselling: Provisional Seat Allotment Results Declared, Final List To Be Released Tomorrow At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

KCET 2025 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the provisional allotment results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCNET/KCET 2025) and the state quota of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025). All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can now check their allotment status from the official website, i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates must note that they are not required to the allotted college yet as this is the provisional list and final seat allotment result will be out tomorrow, i.e. 2nd August, 2025. If candidates have any discrepancies regarding the provisional allotted seat then they can raise their objection by emailing the authority before 11 AM, 2nd August, 2025. The official email ID where candidates can raise objections is ka@nic.in.

KCET 2025 Counselling: Steps to Check KEA Round 1 Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UGCET/UGNEET- 2025 First Round Provisional Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 2: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 3: Enter the required details like CET Number, Date of Birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your allotment status will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check the allotted seat and download the page for future reference.

Candidates must note that if they are allotted the seats in the first round then they will have three options, they can freeze, float or exit their allotted seat according to their choice between 4th August, 2025 to 7th August, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.