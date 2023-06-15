KCET Result 2023: Karnataka CET Result Declared At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

KCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA released Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Result today, May 15. The result has been declared by Karnataka’s Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan. However, the result link was made active at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at Kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

KCET Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

KCET Result 2023: Exam Date

This year, over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the entrance exam conducted on May 20 and 22. A total of 1.4 lakh girls and 1.21 lakh boys registered to appear in exams. Steps to check result are attached here.

KCET Result 2023: Steps to Check Scores

- One should go to the official website – Kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on KCET 2023 result link for all subjects

- In the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as hall ticket number and date of birth

- Cross-check the details and download the same

- Take its printout for future reference

KCET Result 2023: Exam Centres

The exam was conducted in 592 exam centres across the state out of which 121 centres were located in Bengaluru. Nearly 16,000 non-Kannadiga students enrolled for this examination and were exempted from writing the compulsory Kannada exam, claimed KEA.

KCET Result 2023: Counselling Date

Now the qualified candidates will be called in for counselling rounds. Details for these counselling rounds will soon be notified to candidates on the portal. Those who clear both result and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses

