KCET Result 2025: KEA UGCET Results To Be OUT Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

KCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to declare the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2025 results soon. However, the official date and time of the result announcement are yet to be confirmed. Once released, candidates can view their results on the official websites i.e., cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. KEA will issue an official notification with the exact date, time, and website details for accessing the KCET 2025 results. The result will include important details such as the candidate’s name, subject-wise marks, total score, and overall rank.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 exam was held on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, in two shifts each day — from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. To maintain the integrity of the examination, all centres were placed under CCTV surveillance.

Following the announcement, KEA will also release the course- and category-wise cut-off ranks, which represent the minimum rank required for admission to various programmes and colleges. A comprehensive rank list of all qualified candidates will also be published. This list will be used for the counselling and seat allotment process.

KCET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Head to the admissions section and choose “UGCET 2025”

Step 3: Click on the link for the UGCET 2025 results

Step 4: Enter your login details (such as registration number and password) and submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen — download and save it for future reference

KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance exam organized by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to various undergraduate professional courses, including engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, and veterinary science, offered by institutions across Karnataka