KCET Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Steps To Download The Scorecard Here

KCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results soon. However, the board has not announced any dates for the result yet. All the candidates who have appeared for the KCET examination will be able to check their results through the official website, i.e. karresults.nic.in.

The other official websites to check the results are cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in. The examination took place from 15th April, 2025 to 17th April, 2025. Students will be required to enter their registration number and password to access their results.

KCET Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1- Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of ‘KCET Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your registration number and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your KCET 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the result.

Step 7- Print out your KCET scorecard for future reference.

The KCET examination took place in two shifts, first from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and second shift from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM. Details that will be mentioned in the KCET scorecard are, Candidate’s name, Subject-wise marks, Total marks obtained by all the candidates and candidate’s rank. Only qualified candidates will be able to participate in the KCET counseling procedure. Karnataka Examination Authority has recently declared the Kannada Language Test result too. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.