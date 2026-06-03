KCET result date 2026: When will KEA UGCET result be out at kea.kar.nic.in?

KCET result 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority is likely to announce the KCET result 2026 shortly at the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download their scorecards from the official websites using their login details like roll number and password.

The KCET result declaration has been delayed after KEA revised its schedule to accommodate agricultural and veterinary practical examinations conducted at the Hiriyur centre on June 1.

Also Read: No secret formula, just smart preparation: 7 lessons from JEE advanced toppers

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The authority had earlier indicated that results would be released only after the completion of these examinations.

More than three lakh candidates are awaiting the KCET 2026 results, which are crucial for admissions to engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and other professional courses across Karnataka.

Following the declaration of results, KEA is expected to begin the counselling process for eligible candidates.

How to download KCET 2026 scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Click on the "KCET Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, including registration number and password or other details as specified.

Submit the information to view the result.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Also Read: How staying away from social media helped Bihar's Shubham Kumar secure AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2026

The KCET scorecard will contain important details such as the candidate's name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total score and rank secured in the examination.

Once the scorecard is downloaded, candidates are advised to verify all details carefully.

KEA is also expected to release counselling schedules and further admission-related instructions shortly after the announcement of results. Candidates should regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates.