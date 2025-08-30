KCET Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 Releasing Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

KCET Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the KCET 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result on August 30, 2025. Candidates registered for Round 2 counselling can view their results on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The final seat allotment for this round will be declared only for courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, and AYUSH programmes.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the KCET 2025 Round 2 mock seat allotment result on August 29. Candidates who registered for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or UG National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) counselling can view the mock allotment result on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result. A login page will appear where candidates need to enter their details. Submit the information to view the seat allotment result. Download the result after checking it carefully. Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

According to the official notice, for the convenience of candidates, any seats cancelled in KEA will be included and the second round of seat allotment will be conducted again. The process will follow the same priority of options already entered by eligible candidates for Round 2, and the final seat allotment result will be published. There is also a chance of getting a higher-preference seat, but no changes in options will be allowed for the second round.