KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

KCET Seat Allotment 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the result of Round 1 seat allotment for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, i.e. 3rd August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now check their final allotment status by visiting the official website, i..e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Only those who took part in the Phase 1 counselling for UGCET 2025 will be able to access the results. To check their allotment, candidates must log in using their CET number and date of birth on the KEA portal.

As per the official schedule, the final seat allotment results are being announced following the conclusion of the mock allotment process. Earlier, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had declared the mock allotment results and allowed candidates a window to add, modify, or reorder their choices. This option entry process closed on July 22, 2025. The provisional seat allotment list was published on August 1, 2025. Now, with the final Round 1 allotment results released, candidates can move forward with the admission process in accordance with the guidelines issued by KEA.

KCET Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of “UGCET/UGNEET 2025 Round 1 Allotment List”on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials like your CET number along with the date of birth and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your KCET result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download it for future reference.

Phase 1 counselling registrations concluded on July 17, 2025. The counselling process involves steps such as registration, option entry, mock allotment, and final seat allotment. Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 should visit the official website to check detailed instructions for confirming their admission and completing the reporting process. All the candidates are advised to keep checkin the official website for all the important updates.