KCET Seat Allotment Results 2025: Round 1 Result Releasing Today At cetaconline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

KCET Seat Allotment 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to declare the Round 1 seat allotment results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process will be able to check their final allotment status by visiting the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Only those who took part in the Phase 1 counselling for UGCET 2025 will be able to access the results. To check their allotment, candidates must log in using their CET number and date of birth on the KEA portal.

As per the official schedule, the final seat allotment results are being announced following the conclusion of the mock allotment process. Earlier, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had declared the mock allotment results and allowed candidates a window to add, modify, or reorder their choices. This option entry process closed on July 22, 2025. The provisional seat allotment list was published on August 1, 2025. Now, with the final Round 1 allotment results released, candidates can move forward with the admission process in accordance with the guidelines issued by KEA.

KCET Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says “UGCET/UGNEET 2025 Round 1 Allotment List.”

Enter your login credentials and submit them.

View your Round 1 seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Phase 1 counselling registrations concluded on July 17, 2025. The counselling process involves steps such as registration, option entry, mock allotment, and final seat allotment. Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 should visit the official website to check detailed instructions for confirming their admission and completing the reporting process.