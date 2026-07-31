/KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2026 score list out: 69,170 candidates selected, admission process explained

The Karnataka NEET UG 2026 score list is out. Karnataka Examinations Authority published it for candidates who cleared NEET and picked Karnataka as their state of choice. This list isn't just a formality, either; it's central to how counselling for medical admissions plays out from here.
69,170 candidates in total made it onto the list KEA released. Everyone on there cleared NEET and had selected Karnataka during their application.
The score list is arranged in descending order based on merit. It will be used as an important reference during counselling for MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the PDF for future use.
Here's the process:
Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
Find the UGNEET-2026 section
Click the score list link
Download the PDF
Search by name, NEET roll number, or application number
Download it and save it
Now that the list is out, KEA should be releasing the full counselling schedule before too long. A handful of steps lie ahead in that process:
Document verification
Seat matrix release
Option entry
Mock allotment
Round 1 seat allotment
Round 1 is likely to kick off sometime in August 2026, with additional and mop-up rounds following later on.
This score list is provisional, released specifically for Karnataka's state counselling process.
With the score list now available, candidates should prepare for the next stage of the admission process. Keep all documents ready and stay updated with official announcements regarding counselling. This is an important step towards securing a seat in your preferred medical college.
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