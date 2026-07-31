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KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2026 score list out: 69,170 candidates selected, admission process explained

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the NEET UG 2026 score list for 69,170 candidates, which will be used for state medical counselling. Candidates should download the list and prepare for the upcoming counselling process, expected to begin in August 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2026 score list out: 69,170 candidates selected, admission process explained
Image Credit: Karnataka NEET UG 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2026 score list out: 69,170 candidates selected, admission process explained
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