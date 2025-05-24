KEA KCET Result 2025 DECLARED At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea- Check Toppers' List Here
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, i.e. 24th May at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Scroll down to check the toppers' list.
KEA KCET Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, i.e. 24th May, 2025, Saturday. All the students who have appeared for the KCET examination will be able to check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and karresults.nic.in at 2 PM. Students will be required to enter their registration number and password to access their results.
The KCET examination took place from the 15th April, 2025 to 17th April, 2025 in two shifts, first from the 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and second shift from the 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM. And more than 3.3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year to take admission into the courses like Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.
KEA KCET 2025 Result 2025 Toppers’s List of Engineering
- Bhavesh Jayanthi
- Satwik B Biradar
- Dhinesh Gomathi Shankar Arunachalam
- Shishir H Shetty
- Divyansh Agrawal
- Tharun A Surana
- Karan Koder
- Rishabh Pandey
- Chaithanya Parama Shivam
- Sarath Chandar M
KEA KCET 2025 Result 2025 Toppers’s List of Agriculture
- Akshay M Hegde
- Saish Shravan Pandit
- Suchith P Prasad
- Sumantagouda S Danappagouda R
- Sneha I Yaraganavi
- Harishraj D V
- Siddesh B Dammalli
- Nikhil Sonnad
- K Rehan Mohammed
- Vachan L A
KCET Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result
Step 1- Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2- You will see the link of ‘KCET Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.
Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.
Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your registration number and password correctly and then submit it.
Step 5- After submission, your KCET 2025 Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6- Check your scores and download the result.
Step 7- Print out your KCET scorecard for future reference.
All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.
