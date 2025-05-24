KEA KCET Result 2025: KEA UGCET Results DECLARED At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea- Check Merit List Pass Percentage, Toppers List, Direct Link Here

KEA KCET Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, i.e. 24th May, 2025, Saturday. All the students who have appeared for the KCET examination will be able to check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and karresults.nic.in at 2 PM. Students will be required to enter their registration number and password to access their results.

The KCET examination took place from the 15th April, 2025 to 17th April, 2025 in two shifts, first from the 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and second shift from the 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM. And more than 3.3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year to take admission into the courses like Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.

KEA KCET Result 2025; Direct Link To Download the Result

(Direct Link will be activated at 2 PM)

KCET Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1- Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of ‘KCET Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your registration number and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your KCET 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the result.

Step 7- Print out your KCET scorecard for future reference.

Details that will be mentioned in the KCET scorecard are, Candidate’s name, Subject-wise marks, Total marks obtained by all the candidates and candidate’s rank. Only qualified candidates will be able to participate in the KCET counseling procedure. Karnataka Examination Authority has recently declared the Kannada Language Test result too. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.