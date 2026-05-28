KEA KCET result 2026: Scorecard to be announced on this date, details here

KCET result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the KCET 2026 or UGCET 2026 results soon on its official portals at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the recent updates, KCET result declaration has been extended.

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Students can expect the KCET result 2026 after June 1 due to the revised scheduling of agriculture and veterinary practical examinations.

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Those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can access their scorecards online once the result link is activated. Earlier reports had suggested that the results could be announced around May 28 or 29, but the latest developments point towards a slight delay.

Where to check KCET 2026 results

Candidates will be able to download their KCET 2026 rank cards from the following official websites:

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

kea.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

Credentials required to check KCET result 2026

To access the KCET 2026 scorecard, candidates will need:

Application or registration number

First four characters of their name

How to download KCET 2026 scorecard

Once the KCET result 2026 is out, candidates can follow these steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official KEA website.

Click on the “KCET 2026 Result” link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Download and save the result for future admission and counselling processes.

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Details mentioned on KCET rank card

The KCET 2026 scorecard is expected to include:

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Rank secured

Category details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and immediately report discrepancies, if any, to KEA authorities.

Counselling process expected in June

Following the declaration of results, KEA is likely to begin the counselling process in the first week of June. Qualified candidates will have to participate in document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds for admission to undergraduate professional programmes.