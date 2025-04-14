KEAM 2025 Admit Card Released At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Official Notice Here

KEAM Admit Card 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has officially released the admit cards for the KEAM 2025. All the registered who want to appear for the examination can download their hall ticket from the official website, i.e cee.kerala.gov.in. The examination dates for KEAM 2025 have also been changed. Engineering Entrance Examination will take place on 23rd April, 2025 and 25th to 29th April 2025. And the Pharmacy Examination will take place on 24th April, 2025 and 29th April, 2025. The exams were initially scheduled from 24th April, 2025 to 28th April, 2025.

KEAM Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download th Hall Ticket

Step 1- Go to the official CEE Kerala website- cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2- You will see the admit card link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required details and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your KEAM 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your admit card and keep it safe for the day of the examination.

The examination will be held in a single shift for the Engineering Course, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The examination will take place in two shifts for the Pharmacy course, first from 11:30 AM to 1 PM and second from 3:30 PM to 5 PM. And from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on 29th April, 2025. All the candidates are advised to reach the examination center 2 hours before the timing of the exam to avoid any issues. Addtionally, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.