KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens At cee.kerala.gov.in- Steps To Edit the Form Here

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has officially opened the correction window for the application of Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2025.

This window is opened as an opportunity for candidates who have made some errors while submitting the application forms and now they can edit it by entering their credentials and login into their account through the official website, i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will take the time till 3rd July, 2025 to edit their application form.

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window: Steps to Edit the Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Now login into your account using your KEAM Application number and Password

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Edit Application’ or ‘Correction Window’ link you will find on the page.

Step 4: Edit the application form and make the changes you wanted to do.

Step 5: Re-upload the document if required or asked.

Step 6: Submit the edited application form and download it for future reference.

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window: Editable Fields in the Form

Candidates must note that fields like personal details, academic information and uploaded documents are editable but not all the details can be edited. Only limited personal details, Academic qualifications, Choice of courses, photograph and signature and category claims (but with documents) can be edited in the application form.

Candidates must note that changes they will make now will not be reversed or corrected again at any cost. And the documents they will upload must be all valid and clear. Additionally, they must keep checking the official website for all the important updates.