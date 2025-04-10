KEAM Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Details Here

KEAM Admit Card 2025: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is set to release the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) admit cards today i.e. 10th April, 2025. Once released, All the candidates who are going to sit for the KEAM examination can download their admit cards from the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM Examination is an entrance exam that happens for the students to take admission into the engineering/pharmacy courses and it will take place from 24th April, 2025 to 28th April, 2025 in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. All the candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with the valid photo ID proof to the examination center.

KEAM Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1- Go to the official MHT CET website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the “KEAM Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required details and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your KEAM 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your admit card and keep it safe for the day of the examination.

KEAM Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

KEAM Examination is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For the engineering entrance exam there will be 75 questions from mathematics, 45 questions from chemistry and 30 questions from chemistry which need to be answered in 3 hours. However, for the pharmacy entrance exam, there will be 45 questions from chemistry and 30 from physics that need to be answered in one and half hours. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.