KEAM Counselling 2025: Registration Starts At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct to Apply, Important Dates Here

KEAM Counselling 2025: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala, has officially started the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) for the Kerala, Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2025 on 11th July, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in participating in the counselling process can do it through the official website, i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates must know that they have time to register themselves for the counselling till 16th July, 2025. And after the registration, the first provisional allotment list will be out on 17th July, 2025. And candidates will have to pay the online fees between 18th July, 2025 to 21st July, 2025 either online or through the selected Kerala head post offices, and if candidates fail to pay the fees on time then their seats will be cancelled.

KEAM Counselling Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Login into your KEAM account by entering your application number and password correctly.

Step 3: After logging in, select your preferred course and institutes carefully.

Step 4: Re-check the choices filled before submitting your preference list changes won’t be allowed after the window closes..

Step 5: Must complete the registration and choice filling by 21st July, 2025.

The KEAM 2025 counselling process will continue with second and third allotment rounds expected in August and September, offering students further chances to upgrade their seats or secure admission. Additionally, CEE, Kerala, may hold a mop-up round to fill remaining vacancies in under-subscribed courses or institutions.

Spot admissions may also be permitted in private self-financing colleges, strictly following CEE guidelines to ensure transparency and fair seat allocation across participating institutes. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.