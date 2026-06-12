KEAM counselling 2026 delayed amid CBSE class 12 evaluation row; Rank list expected after June 14

KEAM Counselling 2026: The KEAM counselling 2026 has been delayed as authorities await the resolution of issues surrounding the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 and mark-list submissions by students.

The development has left thousands of engineering aspirants waiting for the publication of the KEAM rank list and the start of admissions.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the state has extended the deadline for CBSE students to upload their Class 12 mark sheets till June 14, following concerns raised by students and parents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Top 10 medical courses other than MBBS: High-demand career options after Class 12

The KEAM rank list will be prepared only after the submission process is completed.

The delay is linked to the ongoing controversy over CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, introduced this year for evaluating Class 12 answer scripts.

The issue has triggered demands for re-evaluation and affected admission timelines across multiple competitive examinations.

According to the state government, KEAM results cannot be held back indefinitely as prolonged delays may disrupt admissions to engineering colleges as well as arts and science institutions.

Officials said efforts are being made to ensure that the counselling schedule remains aligned with the academic calendar.

Also Read: CBSE retains COEMPT for Re-Evaluation answer sheet scanning amid security overhaul

Why CBSE marks matter for KEAM

Unlike many entrance examinations, the KEAM engineering rank list is prepared by giving equal weightage to entrance exam performance and Class 12 marks. The final rank is calculated using:

50% weightage to the normalised KEAM entrance examination score.

50% weightage to marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the qualifying examination.

As a result, delays in obtaining or correcting Class 12 marks directly affect the preparation of the final rank list.

The controversy surrounding CBSE's evaluation process has also impacted candidates appearing for other national-level admissions.

Students seeking re-evaluation have expressed concerns over counselling schedules for engineering and professional courses, with many fearing that delays in revised scores could affect admission opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and CBSE regarding petitions alleging irregularities in the OSM evaluation system, adding another layer to the ongoing debate over the digital marking process.

As of now, KEAM authorities are expected to publish the engineering rank list after June 14, once the extended deadline for uploading Class 12 marks concludes.

Students are advised to regularly check the official KEAM portal for updates regarding rank-list publication and counselling schedules.