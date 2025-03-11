KEAM Registration 2025 Deadline Extended Till March 12 At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KEAM Registration Window 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 exam. Students can now submit their application forms until March 12, 2025, through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM is a highly competitive entrance exam in Kerala, providing admission to engineering, architecture, and medical-related courses in various colleges across the state. The KEAM 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on April 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. Candidates who have completed their Class 12 exams are eligible to apply.

As per the notification, candidates must submit only one application, regardless of whether they are applying for a single course or multiple courses. Submitting more than one application may result in disqualification. Admit cards will be available from April 10, 2025. The exam will be conducted at various centers in Kerala, as well as in Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai.

KEAM Registration 2025: Documents required

–Nativity Certificate

–SSLC or equivalent certificate

–Date of birth certificate

–Community Certificate (If applicable)

–Documents of Minority reservation (If applicable)

–EWS Certificate (If applicable)

KEAM Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the “KEAM 2025 Application” link on the homepage.

Register by providing the required details to create your login credentials.

Log in using your credentials and complete the application form as per the given instructions.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use.

KEAM Registration 2025: Past year trends

This year, 4,261 more candidates qualified compared to last year. Additionally, the number of candidates included in the rank list increased by 2,829. However, the only transgender candidate who appeared and qualified did not secure a place in the rank list.

Among the top 100 ranks, there are 13 girls and 87 boys. Out of these, 75 candidates secured their positions in the list on their first attempt. Ernakulam district has the highest number of students in the top 100 ranks (24), followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 15 and Kottayam with 11.