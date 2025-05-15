KEAM Result 2025 Declared At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

KEAM Result 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has announced the KEAM 2025 results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download their results from the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in. To check the result, candidates need to log in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Earlier, the final answer key was made available on the website, and candidates’ response sheets for the KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy Computer-Based Test (CBT) are also accessible through the candidate portal. “In order to compensate for the deleted questions, the raw scores obtained for the remaining questions of each examination for each subject have been multiplied by the respective correction factor to obtain the individual scores for the respective session,” reads the official notification.

The KEAM 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 23 to April 29, 2025. The Engineering exam took place daily from 2 PM to 5 PM. For the Pharmacy course, Session I was scheduled from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, while Session II was held from 3:30 PM to 5 PM. On the final day, the exam was conducted from 10 AM to 11:30 AM.

KEAM Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link for "KEAM Result 2025" on the homepage

Enter your login details and submit

View and download your result

Take a printout for future reference

KEAM Result 2025: Exam pattern

The KEAM 2025 Engineering entrance exams were held on April 23, 25, and 28, while the Pharmacy exams took place on April 24 and 29. All exams were conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The Engineering test lasted 180 minutes, and the Pharmacy test was 90 minutes long. The answer keys for KEAM 2025 were released on May 1, and candidates had until May 3 to raise objections.

The Engineering question paper had 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs): 45 from Physics, 30 from Chemistry, and 75 from Mathematics. The Pharmacy paper included a total of 75 MCQs: 45 from Physics and 30 from Chemistry.