Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: Class 12th Result Likely To Be Released Soon At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Details Here

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to announce the Plus Two Result 2025 soon. Students will be able to check their Kerala Plus Two results on the official website i.e. keralaresults.nic.in. The results can also be accessed via SMS or the Kerala board’s mobile app. The DHSE Class 12 board exams were held from March 3 to March 26, 2025, while exams for the Arts stream concluded earlier, on March 21, 2025. However, there's no official announcement regarding the date and time for the release of results.

Looking at previous years, Kerala board results are usually announced in May. For example, in 2024, the results came out on May 9, while in 2023, they were declared on May 25. In 2022, the Class 12 results were released on June 21. Based on this trend, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2025 is likely to be announced in the second week of May.

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official websites i.e. keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Kerala +2 Results 2025”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given fields

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to view your provisional marksheet

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future use

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: Official websites to check result

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: Past year trends

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two results for 2024 were announced on May 9. A total of 4,41,120 students appeared for the exams, out of which 2,94,888 cleared them, recording an overall pass percentage of 78.69 percent.