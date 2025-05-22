Kerala DHSE Class 12th Result 2025: keralaresults.nic.in Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS And Digilocker

Kerala DHSE Result 2025: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is ready to announce the Class 12 (Plus Two) results for 2025 today, May 22, at 3 PM through a press conference. The exams were conducted from March 3 to March 26. To view their results, students will need to enter their registration number, password, and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card. To pass the board exams, students must score a minimum of 35% in each subject and overall. To view their Kerala Plus Two Results 2025, students must enter their registration number, password, and date of birth as listed on their admit card. Once released, the scorecards will be available on the official websites:

— pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

— dhsekerala.gov.in

— keralaresults.nic.in

— result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Result 2025: Here’s how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by your roll number or registration number, with a space in between.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: Once results are announced, you will receive your Kerala Plus Two scorecard via SMS.

Kerala DHSE Result 2025: Here’s how to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign Up” button to create a new account.

Step 3: If you're already registered, log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Search for “Kerala Board Class 12 HSC Result 2025” in the search bar.

Step 5: Enter your Class 12 roll number, date of birth, and other required details, then click “Get Document.”

Step 6: Your Kerala Board Class 12 HSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save a copy of your result for future reference.

In the previous year, the Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.84%, while Commerce stood at 76.11%, and Arts or Humanities at 67.09%. A total of 39,242 Class 12 students secured an A+ in all subjects, showing an increase from 33,215 students in 2023 who achieved the same distinction. In last year’s HSE Class 12 results, Ernakulam recorded the highest pass percentage among all districts, while Wayanad had the lowest student pass rate.

Students who fail in one or two subjects in the Kerala Class 12 board exams will have the chance to improve their scores by appearing for supplementary exams. They can also choose to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.