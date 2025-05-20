Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2025 To Be Declared On May 22 At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has confirmed that the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) results for the academic year 2024-25 will be announced on May 22 at 3 PM. The results will be available online on the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in. This year, more than 4.44 lakh students appeared for the DHSE Plus Two examinations, held from March 3 to March 26, 2025. With the evaluation process now completed, the board is preparing to release the results. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready, as the registration number and date of birth will be required to view the scorecards online.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2025: Steps to download here

Go to any of the official result websites. Click on the link that says ‘Kerala Plus Two Result 2025’. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login section. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy for future use.

Kerala DHSE Result 2025: Websites to check result

result.kite.kerala.gov.in dhsekerala.gov.in keralaresults.nic.in

On the day of the results, DHSE is also likely to hold a press conference to announce key highlights such as the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, district-wise results, and the list of toppers.

Kerala DHSE Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type the message in the following format: KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER>.

Send the SMS to 56263.

Kerala DHSE Result 2025: Past five years percentage

Year Percentage 2024 May, 2024 2023 May 25, 2023 2022 June 21, 2022

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2025: Past year trends

Last year, the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on May 9. A total of 4,41,120 students appeared for the exam, out of which 2,94,888 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 78.69%.