/Kerala HSCAP first allotment result 2026 out: Admission process begins today; Check key details here

The Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Result 2026 for Plus One (Class 11) admissions has been released. Students who applied through the Single Window System can now check their seat allotment status online. With the results out, the admission process has officially started, and selected candidates must complete the required steps within the given timeline.
There was a trial allotment before this, but that was just for review and corrections. The First Allotment is the confirmed seat allocation. It tells you exactly which school and course you've been selected for, based on your marks and the preferences you submitted.
Go to hscap.kerala.gov.in
Click "Candidate Login - SWS" on the homepage
Log in with your application number, password, and captcha
Click the "First Allotment Result" link
Your allotment details will show up on screen
Download it, and save it for future reference
You have until June 17, 2026, at 5:00 PM to complete admission. That window opened today, June 15. You'll need to physically visit your allotted school, submit your documents, and pay the fees before that deadline. Miss it, and your seat gets cancelled. There's no grace period mentioned, so don't cut it close.
You've got two routes. First, you can skip accepting the current allotment and wait for the Second Allotment to see if something better comes up. Second, and this is the smarter move for most people, you can accept the seat you've been given and remain in the running for a better option in future rounds. HSCAP rules allow for that. You don't have to give up a confirmed seat just to try for an upgrade.
Allotment memo printout
SSLC / Class 10 mark sheet
Transfer Certificate (TC)
Conduct certificate
Community certificate (if it applies to you)
Passport-size photographs
Technical glitches or errors in your allotment details? Don't wait around hoping it fixes itself. Contact the nearest HSCAP facilitation centre or reach out directly to your allotted school. They're set up to handle exactly these situations. The clock's ticking, three days, one deadline, and a seat that's yours if you move fast enough.
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