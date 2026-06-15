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Kerala HSCAP first allotment result 2026 out: Admission process begins today; Check key details here

Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Result 2026 has been released for Plus One admissions, and selected students must complete admission between June 15 and June 17. Candidates can check their allotment status online and follow the required steps to secure their seats.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Kerala HSCAP first allotment result 2026 out: Admission process begins today; Check key details here
Image Credit: Kerala HSCAP First Allotment 2026 (Image Credit: Freepik)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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