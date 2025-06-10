Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Kerala Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala has officially released the Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 for Plus One admissions. The announcement was made on Monday, June 9, 2025, through the official HSCAP portal — hscap.kerala.gov.in — as part of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP). This round of allotment applies to students who applied for Class 11 admissions under the Single Window System across various higher secondary schools in the state.

According to the official notification, students who have received allotments must complete the admission process between 10 AM on June 10 and 5 PM on June 11, 2025. Students are required to visit their allotted institutions in person, accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and must carry all original documents for verification during the admission procedure.

Kerala Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official HSCAP website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Candidate Login" option.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Check and download your second allotment result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result to submit during the admission process.

Kerala Allotment Result 2025: Documents required

Second allotment letter SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) marksheet Transfer Certificate (TC) Conduct Certificate Caste or community certificate, if applicable Any additional documents required by the institution

Based on seat availability, further allotment rounds may be conducted after the completion of the second admission round. If additional rounds are required, the Directorate is expected to release a revised schedule along with an updated seat matrix.