Kerala KMAT 2023 Paper 1, 2 Answer Key Released At cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

The Kerala KMAT 2023 Answer Key has been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CCE). The candidates who appeared for the aptitude test can now access the answer key by visiting the official website on cee.kerala.gov.in. It is to be noted that the answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is now available on KMAT portal. The students who gave the examination can cross check their answers using the official answer sheet.

The Kerala KMAT exam 2023 was held on 19 February 2023. The candidates who appeared in the three hour exam will be awarded four marks for every correct answer. Simultaneously, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

On March 9, 2023, the KMAT result for 2023 was released. Candidates who received at least 72 marks, or 10% of the total 720 marks, were deemed qualified. The cutoff for students in the SC/ST category and those with disabilities is 7.5 percent of 720 points, or 54 points.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2- Once you go on the homepage, select the candidate portal and then select the answer key link.

Step 3- The candidate will be redirected to the answer key and will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4- Candidates are advised to download the answer key and keep a copy for reference.