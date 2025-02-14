Kerala KMAT Session 1 Registration 2025 Ends Today At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KMAT Registration 2025: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will close the extended application window for KMAT 2025 Session 1 today, February 14. Candidates can submit their applications for the MBA entrance exam until 3 PM on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/. The original deadline was February 10, but it was later extended.

A three-year bachelor's degree in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field is required to appear for KMAT. Final-year students can also apply if their results are declared before the admission process begins.

KMAT 2025: Exam pattern

In KMAT 2025, candidates will attempt 180 questions worth a total of 720 marks. The exam will cover four sections: English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Each question carries four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks will be given or deducted for unattempted questions.

KMAT Registration 2025: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official KMAT website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Complete the KMAT Kerala 2025 application form

Pay the necessary application fee

Upload the required documents

Take a printout of the confirmation page

The application fee for KMAT 2025 is Rs 1,000 for candidates in the general category, Rs 500 for SC candidates, and there is no fee for ST candidates. Both Indian and foreign nationals can apply for the exam, but only Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions.