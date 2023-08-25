trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653338
LBS SET RESULT JULY 2023

Kerala LBS SET Result 2023 Released At Ibscentre.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Kerala LBS SET Result 2023: Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala LBS SET Result 2023: The State Eligibility Test, SET Result 2023 has been issued by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. The result has been released for the July Session on August 24, 2023. Candidates who took the SET 2023 can check and download their results right away. The official website for Kerala, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, has posted it. The LBS State Eligibility Test 2023 results, which were taken on August 23, have been made public.

Kerala LBS SET Result 2023: Steps to check here

1.  Visit the official website atlbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

2. They should select the SET July 2023 outcome link on the homepage. 

3. After submitting their information, candidates must enter their roll number. 

4. The Kerala SET 2023 result will then appear on the screen. 

5. Review it and download it.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

Kerala LBS SET Result 2023; direct link here

The SET exam for July 2023 consisted of two papers: All applicants had to complete Paper 1. It was divided into Part A (general knowledge) and Part B (teaching aptitude). Paper II was a test focused on the candidate's area of postgraduate (PG) specialisation. There were 31 subjects covered during the exam.

