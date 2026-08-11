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Kerala LPST rank holders end 13-day hunger strike after talks with Education minister

I ended my hunger strike today. The minister gave me water, and I drank it. The government has asked for 45 days to examine our demands. I believe that the issues will be resolved in our favour by September 24.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Kerala LPST rank holders end 13-day hunger strike after talks with Education minister

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Kerala LPST rank holders end 13-day hunger strike after talks with Education minister
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