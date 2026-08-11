/Kerala LPST rank holders end 13-day hunger strike after talks with Education minister

Although I have ended the hunger strike, the protest will continue in front of the Secretariat. However, there will be no slogan shouting or demonstrations as part of the protest."



Over the month-long protest, candidates drew widespread attention through symbolic demonstrations, such as eating grass outside the Secretariat.



The protest also drew visits from high-profile leaders, including BJP State Vice President Shone George, BJP State General Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph, and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI (M)), State Secretary V K Sanoj.



The Kerala Home Department in July ordered a comprehensive Crime Branch inquiry into alleged irregularities surrounding exams conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission.



The Kerala Police order stated, "The Government has directed the Crime Branch to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the recent allegations regarding irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission.