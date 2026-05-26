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NewsEducationKerala LSS result 2026 declared at bpekerala.in; direct link active, check scorecard here
KERALA LSS RESULT 2026

Kerala LSS result 2026 declared at bpekerala.in; direct link active, check scorecard here

Kerala LSS result 2026:  Those students who have appeared for the scholarship examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets through the official website — bpekerala.in. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Kerala LSS result 2026 declared at bpekerala.in; direct link active, check scorecard hereKerala LSS result 2026

Kerala LSS result 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) Results 2026. Those students who have appeared for the scholarship examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets through the official website — bpekerala.in. 

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The LSS examination is conducted for Class 4 students, while the USS examination is held for Class 7 students studying in government and aided schools across Kerala. 
The selected candidates will receive financial assistance under the CM KIDS Scholarship Scheme. 

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Where to check Kerala LSS USS result 2026

As the results are available online, students can check their results through the following official portals:

  • bpekerala.in
  • pareekshabhawan.kerala.gov.in

How to download Kerala LSS USS result 2026

To download the Kerala LSS USS result 2026, students will need to follow the steps given below: 

  • First, students will need to visit the official website.
  • Then, click on the “Kerala LSS USS Result 2026” link available on the homepage.
  • Now, enter the registration number and date of birth/password.
  • Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.
  • Click on “Submit” or “View Result.”
  • The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

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Minimum qualifying marks for Kerala LSS result 2026

In order to qualify the Kerala LSS and USS examination, students will need to secure the following minimum marks

  • LSS Exam: 48 out of 80 marks
  • USS Exam: 70 out of 100 marks 

Details mentioned on scorecard

The Kerala LSS USS marksheet will contain:

  • Student’s name
  • Registration number
  • School name and code
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total score
  • Qualifying status 


 

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