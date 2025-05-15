Kerala LSS USS Scholarship Result DECLARED At bpekerala.in- Steps To Download The Scorecard Here

Kerala LSS USS Scholarship Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the results for the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations for the year 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for these scholarship exams can now check their results from the official website, i.e. bpekerala.in.

To access the result students will have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the official website. Students can also apply for the re-evaluation by 31st May, 2024 if they are not satisfied with the result.

Kerala LSS USS Scholarship Result: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website- bpekerala.in.

Step 2- Find the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage and open it.

Step 2- Now select the exam whose result you want to check, LSS or USS.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter all the required details of yours like your registration number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your score and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

The exam cut-off for LSS exam is 48 marks while the maximum score is 80 marks. And the exam cut-off for the USS exam is 63 marks while the maximum marks is 90. Students should note that after qualifying the exams, students will have to submit supporting documents like income certificates and school verification records in their educational institutions by 15th June, 2025. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.