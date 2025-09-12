Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins For 50% State Quota Seats At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Apply

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration: The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has officially started the registration process for the Kerala PG 2025 Counselling. The counselling process is being conducted for the students to take admission into the 50 per cent state quota seats in postgraduate medical programmes including MD and MS courses.

All the candidates who are interested in participating in the counseling can now register themselves through the official website, i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in/cee. Candidates must note that admissions will be based on their NEET PG Rank, Their roll number and other eligibility criteria. And candidates will require their NEET PG roll number along with their date of birth and NEET PG Rank.

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration: Important Dates

The registration window for the Kerala NEET PG Counselling is open till 10th September, 2024 and it will remain open till 22nd September, 2025 till 4 PM.

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 1000 for General category students and Rs. 500 for SC and ST category candidates and Rs. 1000 and Rs. 1000 for service quota candidates.

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in/cee.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘PG Admission’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then click on the link titled ‘PG Medical 2025 - Online Application’

Step 4: Then click on the ‘Registration’ link and a new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter your NEET Roll number, Date of birth, and NEET PG Rank and then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, pay the application fee which is non-refundable.

Step 7: Upload all the required documents according to the provided instructions and then submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.