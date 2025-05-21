Kerala Plus 2 Result 2025: DHSE Kerala +2 (Class 12) Result To Be Out Tomorrow At keralaresults.nic.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Via Website, SMS Here

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will officially announce the +2 (Class 12) results tomorrow, i.e. 22nd May, 2025 at 3 PM. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th result examination, can now check their results through official website, i.e. keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Plus 2 examination took place from 3rd March, 2025 to 26th March, 2025. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready, as the registration number and date of birth will be required to view the scorecards online. This year, more than 4.44 lakh students appeared for the DHSE Plus Two examinations.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2025: Steps To Download Here

Step 1- Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Kerala Plus Two Results 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, Kerala Class 12th Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the scorecard.

Step 7: Print out your marksheet for future reference.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2025: How to Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in this format: KERALA12 (Your Roll Number)

Step 3: Send the message to the number provided by the board- 56263.

Step 4- Your Kerala Plus 2 result will appear in the SMS format.

Step 5- Save and screenshot it for future use.

Last year, the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on May 9. A total of 4,41,120 students appeared for the exam, out of which 2,94,888 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 78.69 per cent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.