Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Result 2025 Declared At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Kerala SAY Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Plus 2 Save A Year (SAY) exam results for 2025 on July 18. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results by visiting the official website, keralaresults.nic.in, and entering their roll number in the provided login window. The Kerala Plus 2 SAY exams were conducted offline from June 23 to June 27 at various centres across the state. These exams were specifically held for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the regular Kerala Class 12 board exams. The online result will show the pass or fail status in each subject along with a complete marksheet.

Candidates appearing for the DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam 2025 must obtain at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and overall to be considered as having passed. If a student falls short of the minimum marks in even one paper, they will be marked as failed in the examination.

Candidates unsatisfied with their DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam results have the option to apply for revaluation of their answer scripts. During this process, the answer sheets will be rechecked, and any corrections in marks will be reflected accordingly. The updated results are typically released within two to three weeks of applying.

Kerala SAY Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Board.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for DHSE +2 SAY Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: View your Class 12 result and download it for future reference.

The Kerala Plus Two main exam results were announced on May 22. Out of 3,70,642 students who appeared, 2,88,394 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 77.81%. This marks a decline from previous years—78.69% in 2024, 82.95% in 2023, 83.7% in 2022, and 87.94% in 2021.