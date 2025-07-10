Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Results 2025 Releasing Today At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Results 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is likely to release the Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) exam results for 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website — keralaresults.nic.in. The online result will show subject-wise qualifying status along with detailed marks. To access the result, students must enter their roll number in the login window.

According to media sources, the digital mark sheets are expected to be available by July, although the board has not yet provided any official confirmation regarding the result date. The Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) exams were conducted from June 23 to 27 in offline mode at various centres across the state. This supplementary examination is organised for students who were unable to achieve passing marks in the regular Kerala Class 12 board exams.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Results 2025: Websites to check result

keralaresults.nic.in

result.kite.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Results 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official DHSE Kerala result website — keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS – 2024” on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login details.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number as requested and click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your Kerala Plus 2 SAY 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download or print a copy of your result for future use.

Clearing the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 SAY exam in 2025 requires a minimum score of 30% in each subject and overall. Students who fall short in even one paper will be marked as failed.

Those dissatisfied with their results may apply for revaluation. The answer scripts will be reviewed again, and any mark changes will be updated in the revised result. Revaluation outcomes are generally released within two to three weeks after the application is submitted.