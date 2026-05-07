Kerala Plus One Improvement result 2026 declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Check how to download marksheet
DHSE Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 on its official website. Students who appeared for the March improvement exams can now check and download their marksheets online using their registration number and date of birth.
- The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has officially declared the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 today.
- Students who are waiting for the improvement examination results can now check and download their scores.
- These exams were held for Class 11 students who wanted another opportunity to improve their marks
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The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has officially declared the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 today. Students who are waiting for the improvement examination results can now check and download their scores. These exams were held for Class 11 students who wanted another opportunity to improve their marks. Now that the results are out, updated marksheets are available online.
Also Read: CBSE 12th results 2026 expected on April 11, 2026? Check date, time, and official notice
What's been released
DHSE Kerala has published the Plus One Improvement Result 2026 on its official website. The exams were conducted between March 5 and March 27, and results for all students who appeared during that window are now live.
It's not just individual students who can check - school authorities can also view school-wise results by entering their school code on the portal.
Where to check Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement result 2026
Three official websites carry the results:
results.hse.kerala.gov.in
keralaresults.nic.in
dhsekerala.gov.in
How to download your marksheet
Here's what to do:-
1. Go to results.hse.kerala.gov.in
2. Click on the link that reads "HSE First Year Improvement - March 2026".
3. Enter your registration number and other required login details.
4. Click on the submit button.
5. Your result will appear on screen.
6. Download the PDF or print a copy.
Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Is CBSE releasing results soon? Check how to download scorecard
Details mentioned on scorecard
Once you have your marksheet open, go through it carefully. Make sure all of the following are correct:
Student's name
Date of birth
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
School code
Qualifying status
Other exam-related details
Why this result matters
The improvement exam exists for a good reason. It gives students a genuine second shot — not just at better marks, but at building the confidence and academic standing they'll need heading into Class 12 board exams. Kerala's system is set up so that one difficult exam doesn't derail an entire academic year. That's worth acknowledging.
For students who used this opportunity, the result today is the payoff for that effort. Check it, download it, and hold onto it — you'll need it for admissions and other academic purposes going forward.
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