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NewsEducationKerala Plus One Improvement result 2026 declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Check how to download marksheet
KERALA PLUS ONE IMPROVEMENT RESULT 2026

Kerala Plus One Improvement result 2026 declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Check how to download marksheet

DHSE Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 on its official website. Students who appeared for the March improvement exams can now check and download their marksheets online using their registration number and date of birth.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has officially declared the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 today.
  • Students who are waiting for the improvement examination results can now check and download their scores.
  • These exams were held for Class 11 students who wanted another opportunity to improve their marks
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Kerala Plus One Improvement result 2026 declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Check how to download marksheetKerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 out

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has officially declared the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 today. Students who are waiting for the improvement examination results can now check and download their scores. These exams were held for Class 11 students who wanted another opportunity to improve their marks. Now that the results are out, updated marksheets are available online.

Also Read: CBSE 12th results 2026 expected on April 11, 2026? Check date, time, and official notice

What's been released

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DHSE Kerala has published the Plus One Improvement Result 2026 on its official website. The exams were conducted between March 5 and March 27, and results for all students who appeared during that window are now live.

It's not just individual students who can check - school authorities can also view school-wise results by entering their school code on the portal.

Where to check Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement result 2026 

Three official websites carry the results:

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

How to download your marksheet

Here's what to do:-

1. Go to results.hse.kerala.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads "HSE First Year Improvement - March 2026".

3. Enter your registration number and other required login details.

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Your result will appear on screen.

6. Download the PDF or print a copy.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Is CBSE releasing results soon? Check how to download scorecard

Details mentioned on scorecard

Once you have your marksheet open, go through it carefully. Make sure all of the following are correct:

Student's name

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

School code

Qualifying status

Other exam-related details

Why this result matters

The improvement exam exists for a good reason. It gives students a genuine second shot — not just at better marks, but at building the confidence and academic standing they'll need heading into Class 12 board exams. Kerala's system is set up so that one difficult exam doesn't derail an entire academic year. That's worth acknowledging.

For students who used this opportunity, the result today is the payoff for that effort. Check it, download it, and hold onto it — you'll need it for admissions and other academic purposes going forward.

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About the Author
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Samta Pahuja

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