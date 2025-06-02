Kerala Plus One Result 2025: Kerala DHSE, VHSE +1 Result OUT At results.hse.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Kerala DHSE, VHSE +1 Result 2025: Directorate of General Education, Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2025 today, i.e. 2nd June, 2025, Monday. All the students who have appeared for the +1 examination can now check their results from the official website, i.e. results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

The board has released the result for the both Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) streams. Students must note that these marksheets they will get online are provisional ones and original marksheets will be provided later by their respective schools. Bothe the results can be accessed through the official websites and direct links have also been added here below:

Kerala DHSE, VHSE +1 Result 2025: Pass Percentage

In the Science stream, 1,90,383 students had registered, and marks for 1,89,479 were evaluated, resulting in a pass percentage of 68.69 per cent. The Humanities stream saw 80,617 students enrolled, with marks processed for 78,735 candidates, leading to a pass rate of 50.57 per cent. In the Commerce stream, 1,12,647 students registered, and results for 1,11,230 were tabulated, yielding a pass percentage of 59.64 per cent. Among open school candidates, Science had a pass rate of 70.36 per cent, Humanities 37.30 per cent, and Commerce 35.31 per cent. Meanwhile, the Technical stream recorded a pass percentage of 44.37 per cent.

Kerala DHSE, VHSE +1 Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e. results.hse.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Kerala plus one Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Kerala Plus one result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your marksheet for future reference.

Kerala DHSE, VHSE +1 Result 2025: How to check result via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: KERALA11(space)Your Registration number.

Step 3: Send this message to the given number- 56263.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen in SMS format, check your marks and save it for future.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.