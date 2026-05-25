Kerala Plus two result 2026 expected tomorrow at 3 PM; Students can check scorecard at keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala Plus Two result 2026: The Class 12 results will be declared through an official press conference, after which students will be able to access their marksheets online using their registration credentials at keralaresults.nic.in.
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Kerala Plus Two result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 on May 26 at 3 PM. The Class 12 results will be declared through an official press conference, after which students will be able to access their marksheets online using their registration credentials at keralaresults.nic.in.
More than four lakh students reportedly appeared for the Kerala Higher Secondary examinations conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026, across various examination centres in the state.
Kerala Plus Two result 2026 date and time
According to multiple media reports, DHSE Kerala is likely to release the Plus Two results tomorrow, May 26, at 3 PM. The result declaration had earlier been expected on May 22 but was reportedly postponed.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while checking their results online.
Official websites to check Kerala DHSE result
Once released, students can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 through the following official portals:
- keralaresults.nic.in
- dhsekerala.gov.in
- keralapareekshabhavan.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- results.kerala.nic.in
- prd.kerala.gov.in
How to download Kerala Plus Two result 2026
Once the Kerala Plus Two result is out, students can follow these steps to access their scorecards:
- First, visit the official result website.
- Then, click on the “Kerala Plus Two Result 2026” link.
- Enter the register number and date of birth.
- Submit the details carefully.
- The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.
- Download and print the result for future reference.
Details mentioned on the scorecard
The online marksheet is expected to contain the following details:
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks obtained
- Grade and qualifying status
- School details
Students should carefully verify all information mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it.
Apart from official websites, students may also be able to access their results through DigiLocker and mobile applications such as SAPHALAM and iExaMS Kerala. Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 77.81 percent, with girls outperforming boys significantly.
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