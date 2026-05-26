Kerala Plus Two result 2026 out at keralaresults.nic.in; Check how to download scorecard

Kerala Plus Two result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today, May 26 in a press conference. Those students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now check their scorecards online through the official result portals at keralaresults.nic.in.

Also Read: ‘Not my answer sheet’: CBSE class 12 student raises serious evaluation concerns

Along with the declaration of results, DHSE Kerala is also expected to release key statistics, including overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, district-wise data, and topper details. Students and parents across the state are closely tracking the performance trends for Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams.

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Where to check Kerala Plus Two result 2026

As the Kerala Plus Two results have been declared, students can now access their marksheets through the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

How to download Kerala DHSE Plus Two scorecard

Students can follow these steps to check their results online by following the instructions given below:

Visit the official website.

Click on the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future use.

Details mentioned on the marksheet

The online scorecard includes important information such as:

Student’s name

Roll number

School name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade and qualifying status

Apart from official websites, students can also check their Kerala Plus Two results through DigiLocker, SMS services, and mobile applications, including SAPHALAM and PRD LIVE. These alternatives may help students avoid delays caused by heavy traffic on result portals.

This year, more than 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examinations conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026, across the state. The results were officially announced during a press conference before the activation of online result links.