Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 out today at keralaresults.nic.in, Direct link to be active soon, check scorecard

Kerala Plus Two result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today, May 26, at 3 PM. Over 4.5 lakh students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations are awaiting the results, which will be released online through official portal at keralaresults.nic.in.

Also Read: Kerala LSS result 2026 declared at bpekerala.in; direct link active, check scorecard here

The results for both Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations are expected to be declared during an official press conference by the state education department.

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Official Websites to check Kerala Plus Two result 2026

Once released, students can access their scorecards on the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

How to Download Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2026

Once the Kerala Plus Two result 2026 is out, students can follow these steps to check and download their marksheets:

Visit the official result website.

Click on the “Kerala Plus Two Result 2026” link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The provisional scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Apart from official websites, students can also check their results through DigiLocker and mobile applications such as SAPHALAM, PRD Live, and iExaMS Kerala in case the websites face heavy traffic after the announcement.

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Details mentioned on the scorecard

The provisional marksheet is expected to include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade and qualifying status

School details

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two examinations for 2026 were conducted from March 6 to March 28 across the state. More than four lakh students reportedly appeared for the exams this year.

Last year, Kerala DHSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 77.81 percent, with girls outperforming boys in the examinations.