Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: Class 12 Results To Be OUT SHORTLY At keralaresults.nic.in- Here’s How To Check Scorecards

Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Class 12 or Plus Two results for 2025 on May 22 at 3 PM. After the results are declared, students can access their scorecards on the official websites — pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Plus Two exams were conducted from March 3 to March 26. To view their results, students will need to enter their registration number, password, and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card. To pass the board exams, students must score a minimum of 35% in each subject and overall.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: Websites to check here

results.hse.kerala.gov.in prd.kerala.gov.in results.digilocker.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by a space and your roll number or registration number.

Step 3: Send this message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your Kerala Plus Two result as an SMS on your phone.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Select the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

Click the ‘Kerala Plus Two Results 2025’ link.

Enter the required details and press ‘Submit.’

Your Kerala Plus Two result for 2025 will be displayed.

Download and save your Class 12 scorecard for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: Past year trends

In the previous year, the Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.84%, while Commerce stood at 76.11%, and Arts or Humanities at 67.09%. A total of 39,242 Class 12 students secured an A+ in all subjects, showing an increase from 33,215 students in 2023 who achieved the same distinction. In last year’s HSE Class 12 results, Ernakulam recorded the highest pass percentage among all districts, while Wayanad had the lowest student pass rate.

Students who fail in one or two subjects in the Kerala Class 12 board exams will have the chance to improve their scores by appearing for supplementary exams. They can also choose to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.