Kerala results 2026: SSLC in third week of May, Plus Two on May 25, education minister confirms — Check full details here
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 will be announced in the third week of May, while the Plus Two results are scheduled for May 25, as confirmed by the education minister. Students can check their results online through official websites and the DigiLocker app.
- The Kerala Board has shared important updates about the SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) results for 2026.
- Students who appeared for the exams in March can expect their results in May, as confirmed by the state education minister.
- This announcement has given students a clear idea of when to check their scores.
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The Kerala Board has shared important updates about the SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) results for 2026. Students who appeared for the exams in March can expect their results in May, as confirmed by the state education minister. This announcement has given students a clear idea of when to check their scores.
Kerala SSLC and Plus Two Result 2026 Details
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced that:
SSLC (Class 10) results will be declared in the third week of May 2026
Plus Two (Class 12) results will be released on May 25, 2026
Students will be able to check their results online on official websites like:
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
keralaresults.nic.in
keralapareekshabhavan.in
Results will also be available on the DigiLocker app.
Exam and Evaluation Updates
The Kerala SSLC exams were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026, while the Plus One and Plus Two exams were held in March as well.
The evaluation process for SSLC answer sheets is expected to be completed by May 2, 2026, after which the results will be announced. Like every year, the board will first declare the results in a press conference, and then activate the result link online.
How to Check Kerala Results 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:
Visit the official result website
Click on the SSLC or Plus Two result link
Enter your registration number and required details
Submit and view your result
Download the marksheet for future reference
Previous Year Trend
In 2025, the SSLC results were announced on May 9, while the Plus Two results were declared on May 22. This year’s timeline is quite similar, helping students estimate when to expect their results.Outro
With the Kerala Board confirming the result timeline, students can now stay prepared to check their scores without confusion. Keeping login details ready and regularly visiting official websites will help ensure a smooth and quick result-checking process.
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