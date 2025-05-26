Kerala School Holidays: Heavy Rains Force School Closure In 10 District; Details

Kerala School Holidays: The Central Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in 11 districts of Kerala as heavy rainfall continues to batter the state. The alert is in place for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected. An orange alert has also been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain.

In view of the severe weather, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions—including schools, colleges, and tuition centres—in 10 districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. District collectors have directed that no special or private classes be conducted today.

The government has advised residents in landslide-prone and flood-affected hilly regions experiencing heavy rainfall to relocate to safer areas as a precautionary measure. People living in low-lying areas that are prone to waterlogging are urged to move to relief camps after assessing local conditions. Additionally, those residing in structurally weak or poorly roofed houses should remain especially vigilant due to the risk of strong winds.

Authorities have urged residents to act promptly if they anticipate any danger, and to contact local officials for assistance in relocating to safe zones.

In districts where red and orange alerts are in effect, advance preparations for setting up relief camps are underway. Details of buildings designated as relief shelters, along with safe access routes, will be communicated ahead of time by the respective revenue and local administration.

Amid heavy rainfall in the highland areas of Kozhikode district, nine families from Manjacheeli in Vilangad village have been relocated to safer locations. The group—comprising 13 men, 12 women, and 11 children—has been moved to a relief camp set up at St. George High School in Vilangad. Notably, Manjacheeli was among the areas severely affected by landslides on July 31, 2024, the same day landslides struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala in neighbouring Wayanad.

In response to the ongoing weather threat, most grama panchayats in Wayanad district have established 24-hour control rooms, and all tourist destinations in red alert zones have been temporarily closed. District Collector D.R. Meghashree has urged the public to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise extreme caution when travelling through hilly terrain, especially during emergencies.