Kerala Schools Say Uniforms Not Mandatory On Festivals; Govt Launches Child Safety, Wellness Initiatives

Kozhikode (Kerala): The Kerala Education Department has announced that students will not be required to wear uniforms in schools on festival days.

According to the new order, festivals such as Onam, Christmas, and Ramadan will now be exempted from the mandatory uniform rule, allowing students to attend school in traditional or festive attire.

The order will help foster a festive spirit and respect for cultural diversity among children.

Earlier, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on August 10 announced the launch of 'Surakshamitram', a new initiative aimed at strengthening child safety across schools in the state.

In a post on X, the minister said the programme, introduced by the General Education Department, will enable students to submit complaints anonymously through specially installed help-boxes in their schools

"'Surakshamitram' is a new initiative launched by Kerala's General Edu Dept to ensure children's safety in the state. It allows students to submit complaints anonymously via a help-box installed in their schools. The govt is committed to acting against atrocities against children," read the post.

In July, a Zumba dance initiative was commenced in schools on Wednesday as part of the curriculum to promote physical fitness and mental well-being among students.

This program is part of the anti-drug campaign in schools in Kerala, aimed at helping students manage stress through physical activity. However, the initiative has faced criticism for allegedly encouraging inappropriate intermingling of boys and girls.

Speaking to ANI, Roma Mansoor, a certified International Zumba Fitness instructor, said, "I am happy to say that the Kerala government has taken initiative to promote Zumba in schools. It is a great initiative because nowadays children are addicted to many things that ruin their mindset. Zumba can help them relax their mind...It will help the children to increase their confidence. As it is a calorie-burning workout, it is a good move for weight management also..." (ANI)

